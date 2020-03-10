DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A chain reaction crash sent four people to the hospital according to Detroit Police.
The crash was caused by a suspected drunk driver. It happened Monday at 9:37 in the area of Van Dyke and Merkel.
Police say a 39-year-old man was driving a blue 2019 Dodge Charger when he rear ended a 2011 Lincoln driven by a 41-year-old woman with a 14-year-old female passenger. The Lincoln then struck a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by a 30-year-old man with a 28-year-old female passenger.
The four sent to the hospital were listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Squad at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
