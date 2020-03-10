DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department needs assistance locating two male suspects wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened Friday, Jan. 31 at approximately 8:55 p.m. in the 20400 block of Van Dyke Street.
Police say two female employees were inside a local convenience store when an unknown male suspect, armed with a handgun forced his way through the front door.
Once inside the location the suspect forced the employees to the manager’s office, followed by a second unknown suspect who entered the location shortly after.
The suspects then demanded that the store employees fill bags with money from the safe. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, both suspects left the location on foot in an unknown direction.
The suspects are described as:
Suspect 1. Male, 5’11’’ to 6’2’’, average build, last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded jacket, blue jeans with stonewash down the front, blue gym shoes, dark gloves.
Suspect 2. Male, 5’11’’ – 6’2’’, average build, last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes, and white gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
