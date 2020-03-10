Filed Under:Alex Biega, Detroit Red Wings, NHL, One Year Contract

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Alex Biega to a one-year contract extension.

The team announced the move Monday. Biega was acquired by the Red Wings in an Oct. 6 trade with Vancouver. He has three points — all assists — in 48 games with Detroit this season.

 

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 12: Alex Biega #3 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena on December 12, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Biega has played 227 games with Vancouver and Detroit since 2014-15. He has four goals and 35 assists in his NHL career.

Biega was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2006.

The Red Wings host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply