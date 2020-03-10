Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is expected on Friday at 58 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.18 inches.
The immediate forecast also has warm temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will reach a high of 59 degrees on Thursday.
Winds are expected to rise up to 20 mph on Friday, while today will be calmer. Skies will be cloudy starting on Wednesday.
