MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Central Michigan University announced Wednesday it is suspending face-to-face classes and moving coursework to virtual instruction until March 20.
This means students should not return to campus following spring break.
All face-to-face classes at CMU’s main campus in Mount Pleasant — and at all of CMU’s satellite campuses throughout the U.S. with the exception of those on military bases — will move to an online format.
A decision regarding classes for the following week will be made by Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m.
Residence halls will remain closed for all but international students and student-athletes until Sunday, March 22, at 9 a.m. However, the East Community (Celani, Emmons, Fabiano, Herrig, Saxe and Woldt Halls), Graduate Housing, Northwest Apartments and Kewadin Village, will remain open for students already on campus. Limited food service will be provided.
Students needing to retrieve essential items from their residence hall rooms may stop by their Residence Hall Director’s office on Sunday, March 15, or Monday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to make arrangements to access their room; they will not be allowed to spend the night in their living unit, however.
Students with any additional questions should call the Office of Residence Life at 989-774-3111.
All CMU-sponsored events or gatherings of more than 50 people are canceled through March 31 — this includes registered student organizations. Athletic events will follow NCAA and Mid-American Conference (MAC) guidelines. No new events will be scheduled on campus through March 31.
