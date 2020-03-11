EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State University announced Wednesday it is suspending face-to-face instruction in lectures, seminars and classrooms and moving coursework to virtual instruction until April 20.
This comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday night after two people tested positive for coronavirus in Wayne and Oakland counties.
In a press release Wednesday, MSU learned of an individual linked to our campus who the Ingham County Health Department is currently investigating and monitoring.
MSU says during this time period, students doing purely remote work can return to their permanent place of residence, and they strongly encourage this because there are advantages for social distancing.
For those not able to go home, MSU will continue to fully support students in their residence halls and dining facilities.
The campus will remain open during this period. However, the university is evaluating large events already scheduled.
For more information, visit here.
