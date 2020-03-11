MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency March 10 after announcing confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oakland and Wayne counties.
One of the cases is an adult female from Oakland County with recent international travel and the other is an adult male from Wayne County with recent domestic travel. Clinical specimens were collected and sent to the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories where both tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. Specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing.
Here are some good hygiene practices to prevent the spread:
- Stay home if you are sick and advise others to do the same.
- Always cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue or sleeve.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, if soap and warm water are not available.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (computers, keyboards, desks, etc.).
It’s not too late to get your flu shot! While the influenza vaccine does not protect against COVID-19 infection, it can help keep you healthy during the flu season.
Always review travel advisories from the federal government when planning personal and business travel. Review CDC.gov/Travel for destinations with risk of community spread of COVID-19.
