DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect wanted in connection with a critical hit and run.
It happened on the city’s west side March 1 at approximately 1:15 a.m. on West McNichols Road and Stahelin Avenue.
Police say a woman was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a large black SUV with chrome trim and front driver side damage.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene traveling westbound on West McNichols.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.