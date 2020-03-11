DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

JC-QD-3D-2S-4S

Midday Daily 3

5-7-8

Midday Daily 4

1-2-9-2

Daily 3

4-6-2

Daily 4

6-5-8-0

Fantasy 5

18-24-27-32-35

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

Keno

04-05-06-16-17-18-19-22-27-28-36-37-41-43-54-56-60-61-65-68-76-79

Mega Millions

06-17-48-54-69, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 5

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

