DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
JC-QD-3D-2S-4S
Midday Daily 3
5-7-8
Midday Daily 4
1-2-9-2
Daily 3
4-6-2
Daily 4
6-5-8-0
Fantasy 5
18-24-27-32-35
Estimated jackpot: $118,000
Keno
04-05-06-16-17-18-19-22-27-28-36-37-41-43-54-56-60-61-65-68-76-79
Mega Millions
06-17-48-54-69, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 5
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $110 million
