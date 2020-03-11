Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say two men are listed in temporary serious condition after a Detroit shooting.
It happened Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. when two men ages 30 and 27 were driving a black 2017 Buick Lacrosse at an unknown location.
Police say suspects in a red Jeep Cherokee fired shots, striking both men.
The two men drove to the second precinct and medics transported them to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
