DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A woman is listed in critical condition after a Detroit shooting.
Police say it happened Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. when the 23-year-old woman and a male friend were sitting inside of a red 2015 Dodge Journey in the driveway in the 17000 block of Griggs.
A dark colored vehicle, police say possibly a Dodge Journey drove past and someone inside fired shots, striking the victim in the body.
Her friend then attempted to drive the victim to the hospital, but flagged down an officer in the area of Santa Clara and Birwood.
She was then transported to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
No word on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
