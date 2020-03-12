



Due to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, efforts to slow the spread of the Coronavirus have been taking place through online transitions or closures of certain Michigan schools, as well as the cancellation or postponement of large-scale Michigan events.

Below is a list of these event cancellations and school closures.

CBS 62 recommends that you check event and school websites that you do not see on this list, incase we have not been made aware of these cancellations.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:

Ann Arbor School District – Half Day for Students Friday

Bloomfield Hills School District– Closed Friday

Grosse Pointe Public Schools – Closed Friday (staff must report)

Hamtramck Public Schools – Closed Friday (staff must report)

Rochester Community Schools – Closed Friday (staff must report)

Trenton Public Schools – Closed Friday

West Bloomfield School District – Closed Friday (stuff must report)

Bishop Foley Catholic High- Closed Friday

Cabrini Elementary & Middle- Closed thru Monday

Cabrini High – Closed thru Monday

Consortium College Prep High- closed Friday (staff must report)

Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences – closed Friday (staff must report)

Detroit Collegiate High School – Closed Friday (staff must report)

Detroit Leadership Academy – Closed Friday

Divine Child Elementary – Closed thru Monday

Divine Child High – Closed thru Monday

East Shore Leadership Academy – Closed Monday (staff must report)

Everest High School & Academy – Closed thru Monday

George Washington Carver Academy – Closed Friday (Staff must report)

Guardian Angels Catholic – Closed thru Monday (staff must report)

Hanley International Academy – Closed Friday (staff must report)

Henry Ford Academy Dearborn – Closed Friday

Holy Cross Catholic – Closed thru Monday (staff must report)

Holy Family Regional North- Closed Friday

Holy Family Regional South- Closed Friday

Holy Name Catholic- Closed thru Monday

Holy Redeemer Elem- Closed Friday

Keys Grace Academy- Closed Friday (staff must report)

Madison Academy HS Campus- Closed Friday (staff must report)

Mercy High- Closed thru Monday

Merritt Academy- Closed Friday

Momentum Academy- Closed Friday (staff must report)

Our Lady of Refuge- Closed thru Monday

Our Lady of Sorrows- Closed Monday (stuff must report)

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs- Closed thru Monday (staff must report)

PACE Academy- Closed Friday (staff must report)

Ross Hill Academy- Closed Friday (staff must report)

Sacred Heart- Dearborn- Closed thru Monday

Saint Catherine of Siena Academy- Closed thru Monday

St. Clare of Montefalco- Closed thru Tuesday

St. Edward on the Lake Elem- Closed thru Monday

St. Fabian Catholic- Closed thru Monday

St. Hugo of the Hills- Closed thru Monday

St. Isaac Jogues Catholic- Closed thru Monday

St. John Lutheran-Rochester- Closed Friday (staff must report)

St Linus Catholic- Closed thru Monday

St. Mary School- St. Clair- Closed thru Monday (stuff must report)

St. Michael Catholic-Livonia- Closed Friday

St. Regis Catholic- Closed thru Mon (staff must report)

St. Stephen Catholic-New Boston- Closed thru Monday

Tipton Academy- Closed Friday (staff must report)

TOFM Chapel Hill- Closed Friday (staff must report)

Univ Prep A and D District UPAD- Closed Friday (staff must report)

Uni Prep Science and Math- UPSM- Closed Friday (stuff must report)

University Prep Academy District- UPA- Closed Friday (stuff must report)

Voyageur Academy- Closed Friday (stuff must report)

Voyageur College Prep- Closed Friday (stuff must report)

West Village Academy- Closed Friday

UNIVERSITIES:

Michigan State University has suspended face-to-face classes until April 20.

Central Michigan University will move classes online after spring break through March 20. A decision regarding classes for the following week will be made by 4 p.m. March 19.

Michigan Technological University suspended face-to-face classes, effective March 16-April 17.

Wayne State University Face-to face classes are canceled March 16-22. Classes that were scheduled to be online during this period will continue as scheduled. Remote instruction for all classes begins on March 23.

Oakland University has suspended all face-to-face classes and will be replaced by remote learning, effective March 16-April 25. All performances and events are suspended and/or postponed to the public until the end of the semester.

University of Michigan will cancel classes on Thursday and Friday before starting online instruction on March 16-April 21.

Western Michigan University has suspended in-person instruction for Thursday and Friday. The University will deliver distance education March 16-April 3, for all locations.

Saginaw State University has suspended face-to-face instruction starting March 16-April 17.

Eastern Michigan University has suspended face-to-face instruction starting March 12-31.

Grand Valley State University has canceled classes March 12-15. Remote teaching will begin March 16, at least through March 29.

Washtenaw Community College has canceled classes through March 14. Face-to-courses will be suspended and replaced with alternative instructions March 16-April 6.

Concordia University Ann Arbor has suspended face-to-face instruction effective March 16 (or March 23 for those on spring break). Alternate delivery of classes will continue at least through April 13.

Macomb Community College has suspended in-person classes beginning March 12-22. Current online classes and offsite clinical rotations will continue as scheduled and will not be affected by the suspension. All events involving more than 100 participants through April 12 have been canceled.

Wayne County Community College has suspended face-to-face classes beginning 4 p.m. March 12-22. Online classes and off-site clinicals will continue as usual. Effective March 23, all face-to-face classes will have been transitioned to alternative methods of instructional delivery.

SPORTS:

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has suspended all winter tournaments, effective immediately and indefinitely

The NCAA has cancelled this year’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

WWE has moved this Friday night’s Smackdown from Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit to the company’s training facility in Orlando.

The NBA has suspended the season indefinitely

The NHL has suspended the season indefinitely

The MLS season has been put on hold for 30 days

MLB Opening Day delayed at least 2 weeks (Spring training has suspended play)

Detroit City Football Club and the National Independent Soccer Association have announced a league-wide suspension of play for 30-days effective immediately.

Special Olympic Michigan has canceled the State Basketball Finals and suspended all events through March 31.

CONCERT/FAIRS/THEATER

Zac Brown Band scheduled for March 14 at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed.

Ann Arbor Monroe Street Fair, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed until the fall.

Chamber Music Society of Detroit canceled three concerts scheduled for this weekend with musicians from Curtis on Tour.

JETFest 2020 — The Seymour J. and Ethel S. Frank Festival of New Plays scheduled for March 15, 22 and 29 in Walled Lake will be postponed until the summer.

Little Big Town has postponed the March 12 show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit until Oct. 1.

Greater Farmington Film Festival scheduled for March 19-22 has been postponed.

“Lungs” remaining performances through March 15 at Kickshaw Theatre in Ann Arbor have been canceled.

Cabin Fever Jazz Festival with Alexander Zonjic in Dearborn on March 21 has been canceled.

“Arabic to English” scheduled to open March 20 at Theatre NOVA in Ann Arbor has been rescheduled to Aug. 7-30.

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has suspended concerts for March 14, 15, 21 & 23.

35th Annual Irish Fest scheduled for March 17 at Hellenic Cultural Center in Westland has been canceled.

Kerrytown Concert House in Ann Arbor has canceled all presentations through the end of March and April 18.

Blake Shelton has postponed his March 21 performance at Little Caesars Arena. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the to-be-announced rescheduled date in spring 2021, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have postponed their March 20 concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

Dance Theatre of Harlem performances at The Detroit Opera House on March 13-15 haven been canceled.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra cancels concerts and public events through March 17 at Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center.

Magic Bag we will be closing their doors after tonight (March 12) until further notice.

MEETINGS:

Education Town Hall with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on March 11 at Canton School is canceled. The event will be rescheduled.

2020 MPA Convention scheduled for March 11-13 at Dearborn Inn in Dearborn has been postponed.

Detroit Food 2020 summit scheduled for March 12-13 at Benson and Edith Ford Conference Center in Detroit has been postponed until the fall.

When We All Vote with Michelle Obama scheduled for March 27 at the University of Detroit Mercy has been canceled.

Knowing the News: An Interactive Media Literacy Workshop scheduled for March 18 at the Detroit Public Library in Detroit has been postponed.

Michigan Democratic Party Legacy Dinner scheduled for March 20 at the Lansing Center in Lansing has been postponed.

Ann Arbor District Library programs and events are canceled indefinitely. Room reservations, meeting room bookings and partnership programs are also canceled. All locations will remain open to the public with normal hours of operation.

Michigan Fashion Media Summit at the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business scheduled for March 20 has been canceled.

Al, Big Data and Analytics Summit scheduled for March 19-20 at Wayne State University has been rescheduled to Oct. 19 & 20.

CultureSource biannual member meeting and CEO Roundtable scheduled for March 12 in Detroit has been canceled.

Opioid town hall in Sterling Heights scheduled for March 12 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been canceled.

City of Sterling Heights has canceled all scheduled programming and drop-in activities in the Senior Center, Community Center, Lirbary and Nature Center through March 31.

Livonia Town Hall Luncheon and Lecture at St. Mary’s Cultural Center for March 18 has been canceled.

Grants Workshop hosted by Representative Haley Stevens for March 19 at Novi Public Library has been postponed.

2020 Michigan in Perspective: The Local History Conference hosted by the Historical Society of Michigan in Sterling Heights for March 27-28 has been canceled.

OTHER EVENTS:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 15 in Detroit has been canceled.

Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote kick-off rally in Detroit, March 27

Sterling Heights cancels Senior Center, Community Center, Library and Nature Center activities through March 31

Marche du Nain Rouge scheduled for March 22 in Detroit’s Cass Corridor has been canceled.

Detroit Zen Center & Living Zen Organics in Hamtramck will temporarily close, effective immediately, until the end of March. Several events in April have been canceled.

Ann Arbor Art Center’s FestiFOOLS Family Drop-in scheduled for March 14 and Wildly Creative Creature Hats Workshop on March 21-22 have been canceled.

Carmela Food & Wine event scheduled for March 23 in Fraser has been postponed.

Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan has canceled their High School Career Exposure event at Ultimate Soccer Arenas and the Business Hall of Fame event at the Fillmore, both scheduled for March 12.

Care of Southeastern Michigan’s annual CARE for a Taste fundraiser scheduled for April 21 at the GM Heritage Center in Sterling Heights has been canceled.

Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores is closed to all visitors until further notice.

Kresge Arts in Detroit and The Kresge Foundation have postponed the April 10 celebration of 2020 Kresge Eminent Artist Marie Woo that was scheduled in Detroit.

MFA Thesis Exhibition opening reception scheduled for March 13 in Ann Arbor has been canceled. The exhibition will be open during regular gallery hours.

Wasserman Projects’ opening reception of their Spring 2020 Exhibitions featuring Dorota & Steve Coy’s — The Five Realms, and Adrian Wong’s — Tiles, Grates, Poles, Rocks, Plants, and Veggies scheduled for March 13 has been canceled.

Midwest Fly Fishing Expo scheduled for March 14-15 at Macomb Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren has been canceled.

Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund’s 15th Annual Dinner and Auction scheduled for March 28 at MGM Grand Ballroom in Detroit has been postponed.

Monster Jam scheduled for March 25-26 at Ford Field in Detroit has been postponed until July 25-26. Seat and section locations will remain the same.

Northville Art House has rescheduled the Young Artist Juried Art Fair, originally set for March 14 to May 9 at First Presbyterian Church of Northville.

DTE’s Beacon Park has canceled all scheduled events through the month of March, including the St. Patrick’s Day Party (March 14), Friday Game Night (March 20; will be rescheduled),

All events at Beacon Park in Detroit have been canceled until further notice.