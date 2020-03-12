Filed Under:PGA, Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Players Championship will not have spectators for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass.

A person involved in the discussions over the new coronavirus says the policy is expected to be in place for the next several weeks, starting with The Players and extending to next week at the Valspar Championship in the Tampa Bay area. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

 

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: Fans watch on video screens PGA TOUR Commissioner, Jay Monahan speak to the media in a press conference announcing fans will no longer be allowed to attend PGA tour events after todays play during the first round of The PLAYERS Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

The only times a PGA Tour event has kept fans off the course were safety issues related to weather.

Even as the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA said its basketball tournaments would not have fans, The Players began Thursday with fans. The only stipulation Thursday was they not ask for autographs.

 

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: Fans enter the grounds for the first round of The PLAYERS Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

Still to be determined was who would be allowed in. The source said media and key personnel would be allowed.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply