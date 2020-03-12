OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation contracting crews will be closing both directions of 14 Mile Road under I-75 for bridge demolition starting at 10 p.m. Friday, March 13.
The closure is needed to allow for the demolition of the bridge that carries southbound I-75 over 14 Mile Road. Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier.
This configuration will allow for the southbound lanes and bridges to be reconstructed this year. Traffic on I-75 will not be impacted by the weekend demolition.
During the closure, detours will be posted in each direction using Rochester, Maple, and John R. roads and Stephenson Highway. Both directions of 14 Mile Road will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, March 16. At that time, both directions of 14 Mile Road will have two lanes open under I-75.
