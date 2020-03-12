Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 59-year-old man was fatally shot in Detroit according to police.
It happened Wednesday before just before 2 a.m. in the 11000 block of Charlemagne.
Police say the 59-year-old man was working on cars when shots were fired, fatally wounding him.
Two black men, wearing dark clothing were observed running the area according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.