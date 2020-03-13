There’s a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a coding workshop to a game night, here are the best options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Medusa’s Disco with The Cover Bandits

Do not miss this rare opportunity to catch Medusa’s Disco while they are on tour as The Cover Bandits introduce them to Detroit.

When: Friday, March 13, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Underground at DIME, 1265 Griswold St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

STEMinista Saturday: Put A Code On It! (Tickets: $20)

STEMinista Saturday’s workshop in March focuses on coding and robotics. How far can coding take you ? Let’s explore and “Put A Code On It!” March’s STEMinista Saturday at the Michigan Science Center will take a deep dive into coding. Students will start by seeing a play about Margaret Hamilton, a prominent computer scientist, and the story of how her code was the backbone of NASA’S Apollo space program in 1969 in the TET theater at the Michigan Science Center. From there, STEMinistas will explore the world of coding and robotics.

When: Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Michigan Science Center, 5020 John R St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

LepreCon St Patrick’s Crawl Detroit

We’re bar-hopping for St Patrick’s Day weekend. There’s live entertainment, no cover charges and drink specials at 2020’s luckiest crawl.

When: Saturday, March 14, 2 p.m.- Sunday, March 15, 2 a.m.

Where: Detroit, To be announced

Admission: $10-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Our Community Game Night

Join us for our community game night. Grab your tickets today!

When: Saturday, March 14, 4-9 p.m.

Where: 10334 Joseph Campau Ave, 10334 Joseph Campau Ave.

Admission: $15 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

