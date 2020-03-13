



— Alternatives for Girls (AFG), the Detroit-based nonprofit organization, is hosting its annual Role Model Dinner. AFG will host with event co-chairs Monica L. Martinez, SVP, Comerica Bank, and Ronia Kruse, CEO, OpTech.

The dinner will take place on March 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Marriot. It serves as an event to celebrate the achievements of the young women AFG serves, as well as the accomplishments of all the extraordinary women in the community.

Three women who will be honored with Role Model Awards for displaying the values of AFG by recognizing the importance of empowering young women.

The three outstanding women who will receive the award include:

Denise Illitch– President, Illitch Enterprises, LLC

Laura Chavez– Branch Manager, Flagstar Bank

Palencia Mobley P.E.– Deputy Director and Chief Engineer, Detroit Water and Sewerage Company.

In addition to the presentation of these awards, the event will also include a dinner and silent and live auctions. Tickets for the event are $200, and complimentary valet parking is also included with the ticket price. For more details on how to purchase tickets visit www.alternativesforgirls.org or contact Taylor Gawlik at 313-361-4000 ext. 273.

Sponsors for the dinner help assure that AFG’s shelter, prevention, and outreach programs continue to deliver critical services to girls and young women in crisis or at-risk. There are several different levels of sponsorship donations. Contact Dawn Barrack at 313-361-4000 ext. 230 or dbarrack@alternativesforgirls.org for more information on how to support AFG’s programs.

In order to raise crucial funds for the homeless and high-risk young women that AFG supports, donations of auction items are needed. Examples of past auction items include concert tickets, vacation packages, tickets to sporting events, restaurant gift certificates and other culinary experiences, jewelry, fashion accessories, museum tickets, spa and beauty packages. If you are able to donate, contact Taylor Gawlik at 313-361-4000 ext. 273 or tgawlik@alternativesforgirls.org.

AFG thanks the sponsors of this year’s Role Model Dinner. They include:

Diamond Sponsors:

DTE Energy Foundation

PVS Chemicals

Platinum Sponsors:

Ajax Paving

Carole Illitch

Piston Group

Gold Sponsors:

Greektown Casino

Silver Sponsors:

Argent Tape and Label, Inc.

Hodges Subaru

JCD Advisors

Metro West Chapter of Credit Unions

Special D Events

The Rush Group

Trinity Health

Patron Sponsors:

Grigg Graphic Services

Kelly Services

OpTech

Kelli & Tony LeJeunesse

Design Sponsor: Union AdWorks

Magazine Sponsor: Hour Detroit Magazine

Floral Sponsor: Henry Ford Health System

For more details on the Role Model dinner visit https://alternativesforgirls.org/role-model-dinner-2/.

