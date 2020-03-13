Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you’ve got up to $600/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2023 Tuxedo St.

Listed at $595/month, this 550-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2023 Tuxedo St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and central heating. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

850 Whitmore Road

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 850 Whitmore Road. It’s listed for $600/month for its 1,003 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and secured entry. The residence also includes a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and central heating. This spot is cat-friendly. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

825 Whitmore Road

Here’s an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 825 Whitmore Road that’s also going for $600/month.

The residence offers hardwood flooring and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a swimming pool, secured entry and additional storage space. Cats are welcome. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

