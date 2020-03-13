Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit St. Patrick’s Day parade is canceled following confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Organizers say they talked with governor Whitmer and mayor Duggan when making the decision adding the health of the public is a top priority.
This would have been the 62nd year for the large festival which normally draws thousands of people.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.