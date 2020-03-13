ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan announced Friday all commencement ceremonies for its 2020 graduates are canceled.
“We are canceling all Spring 2020 commencement activities across our three campuses. This includes both the large campuswide ceremonies and individual school, college and group recognition ceremonies. We know that this is very disappointing to many, and we are looking at ways to celebrate 2020 graduates in the future,” the press release stated.
Students who can, were also encouraged to move home as soon as possible.
“At the same time, we are taking additional precautions across the university to protect health and safety for everyone who remains on our campuses, including those who may not be able to leave. These include restricting traffic flows, stepping up cleaning, and canceling events to prevent interactions in large groups,” the press release stated.
The university says housing and dining operations, the University Health Service and libraries will remain open to serve students who stay.
