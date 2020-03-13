



Due to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, efforts to slow the spread of the Coronavirus have been taking place through online transitions or closures of certain Michigan schools, as well as the cancellation or postponement of large-scale Michigan events.

Below is a list of these event cancellations and school closures.

CBS 62 recommends that you check event and school websites that you do not see on this list, incase we have not been made aware of these cancellations.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the closure of all K-12 school buildings to students starting Monday, March 16th until Sunday, April 5th. School buildings are scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 6th.

UNIVERSITIES:

All of Michigan’s public universities are suspending in-person classes in favor of remote learning due to the coronavirus. Macomb Community College and Oakland Community College are also following suit. Most schools plan to restart in-person classes in April. Students should consult their school’s website for the latest information.

SPORTS:

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has suspended all winter tournaments, effective immediately and indefinitely

The NCAA has cancelled this year’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

WWE has moved this Friday night’s Smackdown from Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit to the company’s training facility in Orlando.

The NBA has suspended the season indefinitely

The NHL has suspended the season indefinitely

The MLS season has been put on hold for 30 days

MLB Opening Day delayed at least 2 weeks (Spring training has suspended play)

Detroit City Football Club and the National Independent Soccer Association have announced a league-wide suspension of play for 30-days effective immediately.

Special Olympic Michigan has canceled the State Basketball Finals and suspended all events through March 31.

The PGA Tour will shut down for the next three weeks with no word on whether the Players Championship would be rescheduled.

The XFL has suspended the season and may be shut down until next season in 2021, according to a statement on the league website.

CONCERT/FAIRS/THEATER

Zac Brown Band scheduled for March 14 at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed.

Ann Arbor Monroe Street Fair, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed until the fall.

Chamber Music Society of Detroit canceled three concerts scheduled for this weekend with musicians from Curtis on Tour.

JETFest 2020 — The Seymour J. and Ethel S. Frank Festival of New Plays scheduled for March 15, 22 and 29 in Walled Lake will be postponed until the summer.

Little Big Town has postponed the March 12 show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit until Oct. 1.

Greater Farmington Film Festival scheduled for March 19-22 has been postponed.

“Lungs” remaining performances through March 15 at Kickshaw Theatre in Ann Arbor have been canceled.

Cabin Fever Jazz Festival with Alexander Zonjic in Dearborn on March 21 has been canceled.

“Arabic to English” scheduled to open March 20 at Theatre NOVA in Ann Arbor has been rescheduled to Aug. 7-30.

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has suspended concerts for March 14, 15, 21 & 23.

35th Annual Irish Fest scheduled for March 17 at Hellenic Cultural Center in Westland has been canceled.

Kerrytown Concert House in Ann Arbor has canceled all presentations through the end of March and April 18.

Blake Shelton has postponed his March 21 performance at Little Caesars Arena. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the to-be-announced rescheduled date in spring 2021, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have postponed their March 20 concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

Dance Theatre of Harlem performances at The Detroit Opera House on March 13-15 haven been canceled.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra cancels concerts and public events through March 17 at Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center.

Magic Bag we will be closing their doors after tonight (March 12) until further notice.

Billie Eilish, scheduled March 23 at Little Caesars Arena, is postponed.

Detroit Opera House has canceled all events through April 5, including Dance Theatre of Harlem and the “Champion” opera.

March Badness with Yo Gotti, Kash Doll and others, scheduled March 15 at Little Caesars Arena, is postponed.

Motor City Blues Festival, scheduled March 14 at the Fox Theatre, is postponed.

The Carr Center has postponed concerts on March 14, 21 and 28. Operations at the gallery and the current exhibition, “Grails, The Sole and Black Culture,” will continue uninterrupted.

Redford Theatre is closed.

Cranbrook Music Guild, March 24 performance by the Escher String Quartet at Congregational Church of Birmingham UCC, is postponed.

Sacred Jazz Concert, scheduled March 13 at Christ Church Cranbrook, is postponed.

Sacred Jazz Concert, scheduled March 14 at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, is postponed.

MEETINGS:

Education Town Hall with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on March 11 at Canton School is canceled. The event will be rescheduled.

2020 MPA Convention scheduled for March 11-13 at Dearborn Inn in Dearborn has been postponed.

Detroit Food 2020 summit scheduled for March 12-13 at Benson and Edith Ford Conference Center in Detroit has been postponed until the fall.

When We All Vote with Michelle Obama scheduled for March 27 at the University of Detroit Mercy has been canceled.

Knowing the News: An Interactive Media Literacy Workshop scheduled for March 18 at the Detroit Public Library in Detroit has been postponed.

Michigan Democratic Party Legacy Dinner scheduled for March 20 at the Lansing Center in Lansing has been postponed.

Ann Arbor District Library programs and events are canceled indefinitely. Room reservations, meeting room bookings and partnership programs are also canceled. All locations will remain open to the public with normal hours of operation.

Michigan Fashion Media Summit at the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business scheduled for March 20 has been canceled.

Al, Big Data and Analytics Summit scheduled for March 19-20 at Wayne State University has been rescheduled to Oct. 19 & 20.

CultureSource biannual member meeting and CEO Roundtable scheduled for March 12 in Detroit has been canceled.

Opioid town hall in Sterling Heights scheduled for March 12 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been canceled.

City of Sterling Heights has canceled all scheduled programming and drop-in activities in the Senior Center, Community Center, Lirbary and Nature Center through March 31.

Livonia Town Hall Luncheon and Lecture at St. Mary’s Cultural Center for March 18 has been canceled.

Grants Workshop hosted by Representative Haley Stevens for March 19 at Novi Public Library has been postponed.

2020 Michigan in Perspective: The Local History Conference hosted by the Historical Society of Michigan in Sterling Heights for March 27-28 has been canceled.

OTHER EVENTS:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 15 in Detroit has been canceled.

Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote kick-off rally in Detroit, March 27

Sterling Heights cancels Senior Center, Community Center, Library and Nature Center activities through March 31

Marche du Nain Rouge scheduled for March 22 in Detroit’s Cass Corridor has been canceled.

Detroit Zen Center & Living Zen Organics in Hamtramck will temporarily close, effective immediately, until the end of March. Several events in April have been canceled.

Ann Arbor Art Center’s FestiFOOLS Family Drop-in scheduled for March 14 and Wildly Creative Creature Hats Workshop on March 21-22 have been canceled.

Carmela Food & Wine event scheduled for March 23 in Fraser has been postponed.

Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan has canceled their High School Career Exposure event at Ultimate Soccer Arenas and the Business Hall of Fame event at the Fillmore, both scheduled for March 12.

Care of Southeastern Michigan’s annual CARE for a Taste fundraiser scheduled for April 21 at the GM Heritage Center in Sterling Heights has been canceled.

Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores is closed to all visitors until further notice.

Kresge Arts in Detroit and The Kresge Foundation have postponed the April 10 celebration of 2020 Kresge Eminent Artist Marie Woo that was scheduled in Detroit.

MFA Thesis Exhibition opening reception scheduled for March 13 in Ann Arbor has been canceled. The exhibition will be open during regular gallery hours.

Wasserman Projects’ opening reception of their Spring 2020 Exhibitions featuring Dorota & Steve Coy’s — The Five Realms, and Adrian Wong’s — Tiles, Grates, Poles, Rocks, Plants, and Veggies scheduled for March 13 has been canceled.

Midwest Fly Fishing Expo scheduled for March 14-15 at Macomb Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren has been canceled.

Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund’s 15th Annual Dinner and Auction scheduled for March 28 at MGM Grand Ballroom in Detroit has been postponed.

Monster Jam scheduled for March 25-26 at Ford Field in Detroit has been postponed until July 25-26. Seat and section locations will remain the same.

Northville Art House has rescheduled the Young Artist Juried Art Fair, originally set for March 14 to May 9 at First Presbyterian Church of Northville.

DTE’s Beacon Park has canceled all scheduled events through the month of March, including the St. Patrick’s Day Party (March 14), Friday Game Night (March 20; will be rescheduled),

All events at Beacon Park in Detroit have been canceled until further notice.

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is closed until March 17.

Solanus Casey Center to close indefinitely effective March 13.

Capuchin Retreat Center to close indefinitely effective March 13.

Capuchin Soup Kitchen and Community Services will remain open to serve those in need.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross has canceled its March 21 event at Ford Field.

Chris Nordin’s Solo Show opening at Padzieski Art Gallery in Dearborn on March 19 has been canceled.

Troy Senior Expo scheduled for March 17 at the Troy Community Center has been canceled.

Yankee Air Museum in Belleville is closed until at least March 18.

City of St. Clair Shores has canceled all city-sponsored programming and activities at the library and senior activity center through March 31.

Detroit Spring Home & Garden at TCF (formerly Cobo Center) has been rescheduled from March 21-22 to May 2-3.

The Henry Ford closing all public venues effective March 12 through at least March 18. This includes Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour, the Giant Screen Experience and the Benson Ford Research Center.

The DIA is suspending operations until April 13, canceling daily tours, school field trips and Drop-in art-making.