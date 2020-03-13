MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Effective 6 a.m. Monday, March 16, the Michigan Department of Transportation will lift seasonal weight restrictions on some state roads in the Lower Peninsula.

Seasonal weight restrictions will continue to be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways north of a line on M-43 in the city of South Haven east to US-131 in Kalamazoo County, then south to I-94 in Kalamazoo County and east to I-69 in Calhoun County, then north to Lansing and continuing east on I-69 to US-127, then north on US-127 to M-20 in Mount Pleasant, then east on M-20 to US-10 in Midland County, then east on M-10 to M-25 in Bay City, and continuing on M-25 for the entire Thumb area.

All state trunklines north of this line, including the entire Upper Peninsula, will have seasonal weight restrictions imposed and enforced. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.

In the restricted areas, the following will apply:

– On routes designated as “all-season” (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.

– On routes designated as “seasonal” (designated in solid or dashed red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25 percent for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35 percent for flexible (asphalt) pavements.

– All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

