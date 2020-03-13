Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
01-13-23-47-48, Lucky Ball: 11
Poker Lotto
KD-9C-10C-8D-5S
Midday Daily 3
8-4-0
Midday Daily 4
7-4-6-4
Daily 3
1-9-1
Daily 4
5-7-4-4
Fantasy 5
04-10-12-33-38
Estimated jackpot: $189,000
Keno
01-03-04-07-13-14-17-30-37-39-43-46-50-53-55-65-66-67-68-72-77-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.