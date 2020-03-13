Filed Under:lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

01-13-23-47-48, Lucky Ball: 11

Poker Lotto

KD-9C-10C-8D-5S

Midday Daily 3

8-4-0

Midday Daily 4

7-4-6-4

Daily 3

1-9-1

Daily 4

5-7-4-4

Fantasy 5

04-10-12-33-38

Estimated jackpot: $189,000

Keno

01-03-04-07-13-14-17-30-37-39-43-46-50-53-55-65-66-67-68-72-77-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

