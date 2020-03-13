Filed Under:bingo, Carol Cain, Ed Deeb, mayor dave bing, metro detroit youth day, Michigan Matters, Michigan Youth Appreciation Foundation


Southfield (CBS Detroit)  – Former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing is leading a team of corporate, sports and community foundations working to improve the lives of  boys and teens from Detroit through his BINGO program (Boys Inspired Through Nurturing Growth and Opportunities).

Bing talked about it on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain. That show  airs 11:30 am Sunday.

He started the Bing Youth Institute six years ago and launched BINGO shortly thereafter as he saw so many boys of color  without fathers and a male role model and knew how important that person can be to a young person’s future.

He talked about finding mentors and pairing them with a mentee from Detroit.

Bing also discussed the state of politics and how he sees the city today.

Then Edward Deeb,  founder and chairman of Michigan Youth Appreciation Foundation which stages the annual Metro Detroit Youth Day each summer, talked with Cain about their upcoming event on Belle Isle where over 30,000 will take part in festivities on July 8.

Deeb was given the Point of Light Award by the late President George H.W.  Bush for his efforts to help young people.

Deeb also talked about Eastern Market and how he was involved in helping work with disgruntled retailers  there decades ago. He shared thoughts about things developing at Eastern Market today.

