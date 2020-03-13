Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 20-year-old is listed in critical condition after a Detroit shooting.
It happened Thursday at 10 p.m. in the 18500 block of Glendale the 20-year-old man was sitting inside of a gray 2015 Ford Fusion.
Police say a white Chevy Malibu pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking the man in the body.
He was taken to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
