(CBS DETROIT) – Despite ongoing coronavirus concerns, a new survey shows most people are willing to risk it for love.
Dating app “Ok Cupid” finds about nine in ten people are still heading out in search of dates or to find a romantic partner.
The number is even higher in the united states, where 92 percent of singles say they are still dating despite the outbreak.
