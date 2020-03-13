LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order Friday to cancel all events over 250 people and all assemblages in shared spaces over 250 people beginning on Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. and ending on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m.

The governor’s executive order also closes all K-12 school buildings to students from Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5. Child care facilities will remain open during this time, whether they are attached to schools or free standing.

Under this executive order, all events and shared-space assemblages of more than 250 people are temporarily prohibited in the state. Certain assemblages are exempt from this prohibition, such as those for the purpose of: industrial or manufacturing work, mass transit, or the purchase of groceries or consumer goods.