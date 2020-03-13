Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The greatest chance of rain is expected on Thursday at 50 percent, with the possibility of light rainfall of 0.09 inches.
The immediate forecast also has winds in store for today. Winds are predicted to rise up to 21 mph today but will grow calmer starting on Saturday.
Temperatures will be mild today, then turn cooler from Saturday to Wednesday, reaching just 41 degrees on Saturday. Skies will be cloudy for the next several days and clear on Wednesday.
