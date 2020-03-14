Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The coronavirus hasn’t left the auto industry alone.
Ford and General Motors announced expanded work from home measures to keep employees home.
This applies to all workers who aren’t on an assembly line or a similar job.
Fiat Chrysler says they have a new remote work program called “Smart Working” to keep most of their employees home.
They’ve been one of the hardest hit by the virus, including their plants in Italy.
