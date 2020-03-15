Looking for a fun way to celebrate spring and have a fun time with your friends? Then be sure to check out the Adult Flashlight Egg Hunt.
The egg hunt will take place on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Longacre House located at 24705 Farmington Road. This event is for anyone 21+ and the fee is $16 for residents and $21 for non-residents.
There will be a pasta dinner followed by games and the egg hunt in the dark. Make sure to bring your own flashlight so you will be able to find the eggs. You’ll be able to redeem the eggs you find for prizes.
Beer and wine will be available via a cash bar.
To register for the event, visit here, or register in person at the Costick Center located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road. Registration is open until the program is full.
For more information call 248-473-1800.
