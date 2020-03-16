MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Starting Monday at 3 p.m., Michigan bars, restaurants and more will be ordered to closed to stop due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
The following places of public accommodation will be closed; restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas and casinos.
The order does not include carry out services.
Restaurants may allow five people inside at a time to pick up orders, so long as they stay six feet apart from each other.
These restrictions do not apply to the following locations: office buildings, grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, and providers of medical equipment and supplies, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.
Order restrictions will remain in place until Monday, March 30 at 11:59 pm.
Over the weekend states including Ohio and Illinois, California, and Massachusetts took the same measures.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Sunday night 20 positive cases of coronavirus disease. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 53 as of Monday morning.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.