MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – DTE Energy and Consumers Energy announced they are temporary suspending electricity and natural gas shut-offs for low-income customers.
The companies announced the news Monday.
“DTE Energy’s number one priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers. We make every effort, every day, to ensure we deliver energy to our more than 3 million customers,” the company stated.
Consumers said in its news release, “Recognizing that many of our customers are in a position where they are unable to work, we are suspending shutoffs for non-pay for low-income and senior customers beginning March 16, 2020 through April 5, 2020.”
The company said the timeframes could be adjusted depending on the spread and severity of the virus.
