MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Sunday night 20 positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 53.
Here’s a list of the cases, including one child, in the state:
- Washtenaw County, three adult males, all with a history of international travel.
- Detroit, adult female with unknown travel history.
- Oakland County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
- Detroit, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
- Macomb County, adult female with unknown travel history.
- Oakland County, male child with contact with a person with COVID-19
- Kent County, adult male with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.
- Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
- Wayne County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
- Ottawa County, adult female with unknown travel and contact history.
- Clair County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
- Macomb County, two adult males with no travel or contact reported.
- Wayne County, adult male with no travel or contact reported.
- Oakland County, adult male with international travel history.
- Oakland County, adult male with no history of travel or contacts.
- Detroit, adult female with no history of travel or contacts.
- Kent County, adult male with history of domestic travel.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.This is a rapidly evolving situation.
