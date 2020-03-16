DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department says a 39-year-old man is in critical condition after he was assaulted in the 3700 of block of Nottingham.
It happened Sunday at 5:20 p.m. where police say the man met up with suspects who assaulted him and took an undisclosed amount of money and his older model Ford Explorer.
He was transported to a local hospital.
Police say the first suspect was described as a black man in his 50s between 5’4”-5’5”, brown complexion and was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweater and blue jeans.
The second suspect was described as a black male in his 50s, 200 pounds, brown complexion, bald and was last seen wearing an unknown colored hooded sweater and blue jeans.
The third suspect was described as a black male in his 60s, light complexion, with a pony tail.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.