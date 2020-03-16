Got a hankering for pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Amar Pizza

Topping the list is Amar Pizza. Located at 12195 Joseph Campau, the Bangladeshi spot, which offers pizza and burgers, is the highest-rated budget-friendly pizza spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp.

“Amar Pizza has been serving Wayne County since 2010,” the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile. “Our mission is to provide delicious food in a friendly environment.”

Furthermore, we found this information about the business’s signature items: “Located in Hamtramck, our pizzas are made to order with the highest quality, fresh and 100% Halal ingredients,” it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. “Amar Pizza is your pizza. With hearty portions and bold flavors, Amar Pizza offers consistently delicious specialty pizzas with the best dough, sauce and ingredients in town.”

2. Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

Next up is Hubbard-Richard’s Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs, situated at 3554 W. Vernor Highway. With four stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

“Sicily’s been serving Detroit since 1989; during the hard times, Sicily’s was one of few businesses that decided to stay and cater the finest homemade pizza and more to the neighborhood and beyond,” the business states in the history section of its Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, “Sicily’s Pizza & Subs knows the parents who care won’t settle for just any pizza,” it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. “They consider the value of fresh ingredients, the benefits of great taste and the pleasure in giving their kids something satisfying.”

3. Halal Desi Pizza & Gyro’s

Halal Desi Pizza & Gyro’s, located at 2200 Caniff St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced halal spot, which offers pizza and burgers, four stars out of 50 reviews.

Yelper Jessica K. wrote, “Ahhhh, Desi Pizza. They have absolutely everything I want to eat late at night when I’m craving greasy food, and sometimes things I didn’t know I wanted.”

Shahzeb T. noted, “Amazing pizza and cool prices. To start with, the place is like your neighborhood cool food corner. They’ve got everything like pizza, burgers, fried food, shakes and other stuff. Today I tried the chicken tikka pizza, and it was awesome.”

