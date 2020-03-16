February 25, 2020
Looking to try the top hair salons around?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair salons in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for hair salons.
Now’s your chance to catch up on the latest hotspots, since consumer spending at health and beauty businesses tends to climb in February in the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Daily spending at Detroit-area health and beauty businesses last year rose by 21% in February over the month before.
1. Salon Detroit
First on the list is Salon Detroit. Located at 660 Woodward Ave., Suite 104 downtown, the hair salon, nail salon and waxing spot is the highest-rated hair salon in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp.
2. Ezelli Hair Salon
Next up is downtown’s Ezelli Hair Salon, situated at 89 Monroe St. With four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the hair salon, nail salon and waxing spot has proved to be a local favorite.
3. 6 Salon
6 Salon, a hair salon, nail salon and waxing spot located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 18 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1441 Woodward Ave. to see for yourself.
