Detroit’s sales industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 56 new jobs over the past week and 274 new jobs in the last month, ranking sixth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.
The sales industry also came in sixth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 63 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that industry.
Top companies hiring locally in sales and business development include Midwest Memorial Group and MRINetwork.
