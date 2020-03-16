Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say two people were injured after a Detroit shooting.
It happened Sunday at 11:15 p.m. in the 400 of block of Dix after an altercation outside a night club.
Police say shots were fired by an unknown suspect leaving a 27-year-old man with a graze wound to the body and a 33-year-old man in critical condition after bring shot.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
