OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 31-year-old Detroit woman is facing four charges after being pulled over by police for drunk driving with six children in her car, officials say.
It happened March 8 just before 12:30 p.m. when Troy officers noticed the red 2015 Chevrolet Malibu’s front left tire was shredded. The car was heading east on Charrington Drive, which is east of Rochester Road.
Police said a 15-year-old boy was in the passenger seat and five children were in the back seat. Two of the children weren’t belted into the car and they were sitting on others’ lap.
Authorities said the woman was surprised to see her tire in that condition. She told police she was driving from a party and admitted to having two alcoholic drinks.
She was asked to take a sobriety tests to which police said she did poorly and submitted a breath test which showed her blood alcohol content to be .168, according to police who also said her driver’s license was suspended.
