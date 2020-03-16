Detroit will experience light rainfall today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Wednesday’s forecast shows the highest chance of rain at 80 percent, with rain generally expected through Thursday.
The next few days will also bring cool temperatures, forecast to last through Wednesday. Temperatures will make way for warmer weather from Thursday to Friday, with a high of 68 degrees on Friday.
Skies will be cloudy on Tuesday. Winds should reach a modest high of 17 mph on Friday, while today will be quieter with a top speed of just 7 mph.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).