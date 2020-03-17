Filed Under:Bob Quinn, Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia
DETROIT LIONS (3-12-1)

ALLEN PARK, MI – FEBRUARY 07: General Manager Bob Quinn of the Detroit Lions speaks at a press conference after introducing Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT Damon Harrison, OT Rick Wagner, DT Mike Daniels, S Tavon Wilson, P Sam Martin, CB Rashaan Melvin, WR Jermaine Kearse, DT A’Shawn Robinson, OT Oday Aboushi, TE Logan Thomas, S Miles Killebrew, RB J.D. McKissic, QB Jeff Driskel, DT Darius Kilgo, DE Jamie Meder.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB J.D. McKissic.

DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 22: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions works the sidelines against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

NEEDS: Lions are in win-now mode under general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, whose jobs were spared by ownership that expects playoff contention in 2020.
Detroit desperately needs to improve defense, which ranked No. 31 last season, in every position group. Defensive tackle is a weakness going into free agency. Lions also lack edge rusher to play opposite Trey Flowers. And their linebackers struggle in pass coverage. If team trades three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, who has one year left on contract, secondary will have another void. Lions need an offensive guard to replace Graham Glasgow, who signed with Denver.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE: (approximately) $48 million.

