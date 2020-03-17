DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – As people are staying home to prevent their chances of being exposed to the coronavirus, child care centers are taking a hit.
But Tuesday, the classrooms are silenced as fears of the coronavirus is keeping parents and children in the house.
“A bunch of beautiful little should be running around. Laughing, playing, talking,” said Zina Davis, Children of the Rising Sun executive director. “Unfortunately for my childcare it was the parent’s decision but there are other providers that had to close umm just because they don’t know what to do.”
Although the state is not mandating closures at child care centers administrators say low enrollment is causing them to temporarily suspend programs.
Davis says COVID-19 dropped attendance tremendously forcing her to shut the doors and she believes the closure could last for weeks.
“I think it’s going to be very challenging and then the fact that we’re a business. We have staff you know that are off and we don’t know where the pay is going to come from. So we’re hoping that the state will step up, the government steps up. We hope that our child development and care comes with some support where we can still bill for absences,” said Davis.
CW50 contacted Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office to find out if any emergency funding would be provided for early childhood education services. We’re still waiting to hear back.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.