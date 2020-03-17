Despite Coronavirus, There IS Good News Across AmericaDespite the new coronavirus that has taken over the world and brought everyday activities in the United States to a halt, Americans are still looking out for one another in big and small ways.

Things To Do When You're Stuck InsideDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are unexpectedly staying inside. Below are some ideas to help keep everyone busy.

Detroit Industry Spotlight: Tech Hiring Going StrongDetroit's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 250 new jobs over the past week and 892 new jobs in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Detroit's Top 3 Hair SalonsLooking to try the top hair salons around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair salons in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for hair salons.

Detroit's 3 Favorite Spots to Score Pizza on the CheapGot a hankering for pizza? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Explore the 3 Freshest New Businesses in DetroitCoronovirus got you stuck inside and sick of mac & cheese or ramen? Checkout these spots to get your next carry-out from. From a cocktail bar to an Indian spot, read on to see the newest hot spots to open around town.