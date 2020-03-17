Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit announced Tuesday due to a shortage of city bus drivers, the Detroit Department of Transportation service would be canceled Tuesday.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Mayor Mike Duggan is meeting with city bus drivers who are concerned about the spread of coronavirus.
The city apologized for the inconvenience and DDOT passengers were encouraged to find other forms of transportation.
