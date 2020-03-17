



By Andrea Walker-Leidy, Patch Contributor

Mar 16, 2020 5:48 pm ET

As Oakland County’s largest affordable housing provider, Community Housing Network offers housing and housing resources for one of the most vulnerable populations, those facing homelessness, people with disabilities and low-income families and individuals. Through hundreds of local and national partnerships, as well as creating affordable housing throughout Metro Detroit, Community Housing Network is on the front-lines of those in need.

As concerns grow regarding COVID-19 and its impact spread across the nation, Community Housing Network (CHN) has taken essential steps to amend practices in order to safely continue distributing services to individuals and families in our communities.

“We know that housing is one of the most vital social determinates to health,” said Marc Craig, President, Community Housing Network. “Affordable, safe housing is essential as these vulnerable individuals in our community are faced with this unprecedented global health crisis. We will continue to modify our operating practices to ensure uninterrupted services to the community.”

Community Housing Network’s Critical Needs Fund regularly supports individuals by filling the gaps that other funding and housing assistance aren’t able to fill. These include personal care and cleaning products. In addition, CHN is educating clients and residents on the facts of COVID-19, proper hand-washing protocols and where to find the most current information.

“Whether it be housing resources or emergency housing support, the Community Housing Network team is already seeing the effects of this crisis on our communities and will do all we can to support them,” said Craig.

For more information on the efforts currently being taken to assist the low-income population through this unprecedented crisis, visit www.communityhousingnetwork.org.

Additional Resources:

About CHN

Community Housing Network is a nonprofit organization committed to providing homes for people in need through proven strategies of homeless prevention, housing assistance and development, community education and referral, advocacy and additional services. The organization carries out its work in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties. For the past six years it was recognized by the Detroit Free Press as a Top 100 Workplace and in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 was honored as a Crain’s Cool Place to Work. For more information, visit www.communityhousingnetwork.org.