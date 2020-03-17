Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Metro area hospitals are trying to increase their screening capabilities for coronavirus.
Doctors at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak say they’ve set up a curbside screening process.
Officials say it’s fast and will be used for those at risk.
The main issue of stopping more tests is a lack of resources.
Beaumont Hospital is one of many conducting hundreds of tests so far.
Doctors say if you think you have similar symptoms or have been exposed, call your private physician.
