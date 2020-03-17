DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Wayne State University announced Tuesday their decision to cancel spring commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“…Wayne State has made the very difficult decision to postpone spring commencement ceremonies due to the ongoing battle against the spread of the coronavirus. We understand that commencement is an important milestone, one worthy of the traditional pomp and circumstance. You have worked long hours to earn a degree and we, like you, looked forward to celebrating this day with you and your family and friends,” the press release stated.
The university says one thing that is not cancelable due to the coronavirus, is the conferring of degrees for students who have fulfilled their requirements. Graduates will still receive their degrees according to Wayne State.
Wayne State University has established a dedicated student information section on its COVID-19 website to keep you informed during this time. This site will be updated as new information becomes available, and also provides a place for you to submit questions.
