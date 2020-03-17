Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Devon Kennard, nfl

The NFL Network reported Kennard, a team captain coming off back-to-back seven-sack seasons, will be released by Detroit. But there was another report, also from NFL Network, that says the Lions will now try to trade him instead. And given the production, it would seem there should be some kind of market for him.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders evades a tackle by Devon Kennard #42 of the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at RingCentral Coliseum on November 03, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Kennard ranked 45th among edge defenders last year according to ProFootballFocus, but he was certainly better than fellow starters Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones. With former second-round pick Jahlani Tavai also back, and now the addition of Jamie Collins this week, there was a logjam at the position.

“No loyalty in this biz?” Kennard tweeted.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 27: Devon Kennard #42 of the Detroit Lions runs past Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants for a first half touchdown after picking up a fumble at Ford Field on October 27, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With Kennard out, Collins, a versatile linebacker who can play all over the front seven and in coverage, figures to take over on the edge.

It has been a busy start to free agency for the Lions, who have also reached agreements with offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, defensive tackle Nick Williams and quarterback Chase Daniel. They’ve also re-signed receiver Danny Amendola and long snapper Don Muhlbach, while losing guard Graham Glasgow to the Broncos.

