The NFL Network reported Kennard, a team captain coming off back-to-back seven-sack seasons, will be released by Detroit. But there was another report, also from NFL Network, that says the Lions will now try to trade him instead. And given the production, it would seem there should be some kind of market for him.
Kennard ranked 45th among edge defenders last year according to ProFootballFocus, but he was certainly better than fellow starters Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones. With former second-round pick Jahlani Tavai also back, and now the addition of Jamie Collins this week, there was a logjam at the position.
“No loyalty in this biz?” Kennard tweeted.
With Kennard out, Collins, a versatile linebacker who can play all over the front seven and in coverage, figures to take over on the edge.
It has been a busy start to free agency for the Lions, who have also reached agreements with offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, defensive tackle Nick Williams and quarterback Chase Daniel. They’ve also re-signed receiver Danny Amendola and long snapper Don Muhlbach, while losing guard Graham Glasgow to the Broncos.