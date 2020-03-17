Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – If you’ve filled up at the pump recently you probably noticed some cheaper prices.
Experts say there’s no need to rush for gas because prices are only getting cheaper.
AAA says multiple states in the south are paying less than $2 a gallon.
They expect more states to follow in the coming weeks.
Analysts say this is because of an increase in oil supply from Saudi Arabia and economic fears from the coronavirus outbreak.
So far Ohio is reporting the biggest drop with prices down 27 cents in the last month.
