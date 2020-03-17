



Due to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, efforts to slow the spread of the Coronavirus have been taking place through online transitions or closures of certain Michigan schools, as well as the cancellation or postponement of large-scale Michigan events.

Below is a list of these event cancellations and school closures.

CBS 62 recommends that you check event and school websites that you do not see on this list, incase we have not been made aware of these cancellations.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the closure of all K-12 school buildings to students starting Monday, March 16th until Sunday, April 5th. School buildings are scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 6th.

UNIVERSITIES:

All of Michigan’s public universities are suspending in-person classes in favor of remote learning due to the coronavirus. Macomb Community College and Oakland Community College are also following suit. Most schools plan to restart in-person classes on April 20th. Students should consult their school’s website for the latest information.

CITY/STATE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Governor orders that events and shared-space assemblages over 50 people be canceled or postponed

Governor Whitmer Signs Executive Order Temporarily Closing Bars, Theaters, Casinos, and Other Public Spaces; Limiting Restaurants to Delivery and Carry-Out Orders

City of Farmington Hills, has suspended all programming in the Department of Special Services until April 6.

City of Grosse Pointe Farms, City Hall and city buildings, including Municipal Court, will be closed to public visitors.

City of Livonia, the Jack Kirksey Community Recreation Center will be closed until April 5. The Livonia Public Libraries and the Livonia Senior Center will be closed to visitors starting at 5 p.m. March 13-April 5. The Livonia Senior Center will continue to operate the Senior bus transit programs.

City of Madison Heights, all city facilities are closed to the public.

City of Sterling Heights, closed Library, City Hall and all associated buildings until March 31.

City of Southfield, all city events and activities will be postponed or cancelled until April 6. The city has also declared a state of emergency

City of St. Clair Shores has canceled all city-sponsored programming and activities at the library and senior activity center through March 31.

City of Troy, Community Center and Troy Public Library will be closed until April 5.

City of Westland, closed Friendship Senior Center, Historical Village Park, Westland Public Library, and Mike Modano Ice Arena until March 31.

Detroit Parks & Recreation, is temporarily closing all recreation centers through April 5.

Detroit Public Library locations closed through April 5.

Mackinac Bridge Authority, indefinitely suspended driver assistance program.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the following facilities will be closed until April 13: The Outdoor Adventure Center, the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory and the Belle Isle Aquarium (Detroit), The Michigan History Museum and Archives of Michigan (Lansing), The Michigan Iron Industry Museum (Negaunee), DNR visitor centers at state parks, and the Oden and Wolf Lake state fish hatchery interpretive centers.

Michigan Human Society, is limiting all non-urgent functions and will be suspending adoption and surrender services March 14-22.

Secretary of State limiting office visits to appointments only for next 3 weeks

The Michigan Department of Corrections announced, In-person visits at Michigan prisons are halted, effective immediately.

STATE SPORTS:

Detroit City Football Club and the National Independent Soccer Association have announced a league-wide suspension of play for 30-days effective immediately.

Special Olympic Michigan has canceled the State Basketball Finals and suspended all events through March 31.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has suspended all winter tournaments, effective immediately and indefinitely

.

NATIONAL SPORTS:

124th Boston Marathon has been postponed until Sept. 14.

146th running of the Kentucky Derby, Postponed until September

2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Organizers will make a decision to cancel or postponed as early as Late May

College Football, Michigan has cancelled spring football games.

Champions League has suspended all games.

English Premier League has suspended all games.

Europa League has suspended all games.

Formula 1, The FIA, and race organizers have postponed the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20-22 and the Vietnam Grand Prix on April 3-5.

Little League Baseball is suspending operations and delaying the start of its season.

MLB Opening Day delayed at least 2 weeks (Spring training has suspended play)

MLS season has been put on hold for 30 days

NBA has suspended the season indefinitely. League will reevaluate after 30 days.

NCAA has cancelled this year’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

NHL has suspended the season indefinitely

PGA Tour will shut down for the next three weeks with no word on whether the Players Championship would be rescheduled.

The Masters is postponing the tournament, the Augusta National Woman’s Tournament and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

WWE has moved this Friday night’s Smackdown from Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit to the company’s training facility in Orlando.

XFL has suspended the season and may be shut down until next season in 2021, according to a statement on the league website.

CONCERT/FAIRS/THEATER:

35th Annual Irish Fest scheduled for March 17 at Hellenic Cultural Center in Westland has been canceled.

Ann Arbor Film Festival, scheduled March 24-29, has suspend all in-person events.

Ann Arbor Monroe Street Fair, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed until the fall.

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has suspended concerts for March 14, 15, 21 & 23.

“Arabic to English” scheduled to open March 20 at Theatre NOVA in Ann Arbor has been rescheduled to Aug. 7-30.

Billie Eilish, scheduled March 23 at Little Caesars Arena, is postponed.

Blake Shelton has postponed his March 21 performance at Little Caesars Arena. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the to-be-announced rescheduled date in spring 2021, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Cabin Fever Jazz Festival with Alexander Zonjic in Dearborn on March 21 has been canceled.

Capital City Film Festival, scheduled April 9-18 in Lansing, is postponed

Chamber Music Society of Detroit canceled three concerts scheduled for this weekend with musicians from Curtis on Tour.

Cranbrook Music Guild, March 24 performance by the Escher String Quartet at Congregational Church of Birmingham UCC, is postponed.

Dance Theatre of Harlem performances at The Detroit Opera House on March 13-15 haven been canceled.

“Dear Evan Hansen,” scheduled March 25-April 5 at the Fisher Theatre, is canceled.

Detroit Opera House has canceled all events through April 5, including Dance Theatre of Harlem and the “Champion” opera.

Detroit Street Eats program on Woodward in Cadillac Square is postponed until April 6, according to the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra has canceled all concerts and public events through April 5 at Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center.

Festival of Laughs, scheduled March 21 at the Fox Theatre, has been postponed to May 9.

Fiddler On The Roof, remaining performances at the Fisher Theatre, are canceled.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have postponed their March 20 concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

Greater Farmington Film Festival scheduled for March 19-22 has been postponed.

Gregory Porter and Ledisi, scheduled for March 28 at the Fox Theatre, is postponed.

Grosse Ile Chorale, scheduled March 22, is postponed.

Jammin’ for Joseph, scheduled March 19 at The Fillmore, is postponed.

JETFest 2020 — The Seymour J. and Ethel S. Frank Festival of New Plays scheduled for March 15, 22 and 29 in Walled Lake will be postponed until the summer.

Kerrytown Concert House in Ann Arbor has canceled all presentations through the end of March and April 18.

Little Big Town has postponed the March 12 show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit until Oct. 1.

“Lungs” remaining performances through March 15 at Kickshaw Theatre in Ann Arbor have been canceled.

Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, have canceled events through April 12.

Magic Bag we will be closing their doors after tonight (March 12) until further notice.

March Badness with Yo Gotti, Kash Doll and others, scheduled March 15 at Little Caesars Arena, is postponed.

MasterChef Junior Live!, scheduled March 19 at the Fox Theatre, is postponed.

Motor City Choral Invitational Festival and Concert, scheduled March 28, is postponed.

Motor City Blues Festival, scheduled March 14 at the Fox Theatre, is postponed.

North Oakland Concert Band, scheduled for March 14, rescheduled to May 31.

Plant Ant in Hamtramck will suspend all programming and classes until further notice.

PuppetART, performance for March 29 at Music Hall Jazz Cafe in Detroit, is canceled.

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, scheduled March 27 at the Fox Theatre, is postponed

Redford Theatre is closed.

Sacred Jazz Concert, scheduled March 13 at Christ Church Cranbrook, is postponed.

Sacred Jazz Concert, scheduled March 14 at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, is postponed.

The Bachelor Live On Stage, scheduled April 4 at the Fox Theatre, is postponed.

The Carr Center has postponed concerts on March 14, 21 and 28. Operations at the gallery and the current exhibition, “Grails, The Sole and Black Culture,” will continue uninterrupted.

Zac Brown Band scheduled for March 14 at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed.

MEETINGS:

2020 Michigan in Perspective: The Local History Conference hosted by the Historical Society of Michigan in Sterling Heights for March 27-28 has been canceled.

2020 MPA Convention scheduled for March 11-13 at Dearborn Inn in Dearborn has been postponed.

Al, Big Data and Analytics Summit scheduled for March 19-20 at Wayne State University has been rescheduled to Oct. 19 & 20.

Ann Arbor District Library programs and events are canceled indefinitely. Room reservations, meeting room bookings and partnership programs are also canceled. All locations will remain open to the public with normal hours of operation.

City of Sterling Heights has canceled all scheduled programming and drop-in activities in the Senior Center, Community Center, Lirbary and Nature Center through March 31.

CultureSource biannual member meeting and CEO Roundtable scheduled for March 12 in Detroit has been canceled.

Detroit Food 2020 summit scheduled for March 12-13 at Benson and Edith Ford Conference Center in Detroit has been postponed until the fall.

Detroit Police Department is suspending all precinct community meetings and CompStat meetings until April 5.

Education Town Hall with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on March 11 at Canton School is canceled. The event will be rescheduled.

Grants Workshop hosted by Representative Haley Stevens for March 19 at Novi Public Library has been postponed.

Knowing the News: An Interactive Media Literacy Workshop scheduled for March 18 at the Detroit Public Library in Detroit has been postponed.

Livonia Town Hall Luncheon and Lecture at St. Mary’s Cultural Center for March 18 has been canceled.

Michigan Democratic Party Legacy Dinner scheduled for March 20 at the Lansing Center in Lansing has been postponed.

Michigan’s draft Lake Erie Adaptive Management Plan public information meeting March 16 cancelled; webinar added

Michigan Fashion Media Summit at the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business scheduled for March 20 has been canceled.

Opioid town hall in Sterling Heights scheduled for March 12 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been canceled.

When We All Vote with Michelle Obama scheduled for March 27 at the University of Detroit Mercy has been canceled.

CHURCHES:

Archbishop of Detroit Allen H. Vigneron announced Friday the temporary suspension of publicly celebrated Masses until April 6th

Kensington Church, closed for in-person services and gatherings through the end of March.

OTHER EVENTS:

41st Annual Salute to Distinguished Warriors Dinner, scheduled March 19 at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center, is postponed.

All events at Beacon Park in Detroit have been cancelled until further notice.

Ann Arbor Art Center’s FestiFOOLS Family Drop-in scheduled for March 14 and Wildly Creative Creature Hats Workshop on March 21-22 have been canceled.

Art in the Castle, scheduled March 14-15 at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion, is postponed.

Blaze Pizza Pi Day, scheduled March 14, canceled in-store celebration.

Capuchin Retreat Center to close indefinitely effective March 13.

Capuchin Soup Kitchen and Community Services will remain open to serve those in need.

Care of Southeastern Michigan’s annual CARE for a Taste fundraiser scheduled for April 21 at the GM Heritage Center in Sterling Heights has been canceled.

Carmela Food & Wine event scheduled for March 23 in Fraser has been postponed.

Census Kick-off Rally or any Census materials distribution scheduled March 14 at ML King High School in Detroit, is canceled.

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is closed until March 17.

Chris Nordin’s Solo Show opening at Padzieski Art Gallery in Dearborn on March 19 has been canceled.

Clinton Township Senior Center, closed to the public March 13.

Detroit Historical Museum and the Dossin Great Lakes Museum, will be closed to the public until April 6.

Detroit Spring Home & Garden at TCF (formerly Cobo Center) has been rescheduled from March 21-22 to May 2-3.

Detroit Zen Center & Living Zen Organics in Hamtramck will temporarily close, effective immediately, until the end of March. Several events in April have been canceled.

DTE’s Beacon Park has canceled all scheduled events through the month of March, including the St. Patrick’s Day Party (March 14), Friday Game Night (March 20; will be rescheduled)

Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores is closed to all visitors until further notice.

Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund’s 15th Annual Dinner and Auction scheduled for March 28 at MGM Grand Ballroom in Detroit has been postponed.

Gilda’s Laughfest, remainder of events scheduled March 13-15, is canceled.

Great Wolf Lodge, is closed March 15-April 2.

Huntington Woods Men’s Club Auction, scheduled March 28 has been rescheduled to May 30.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks: Public programming and interpretative and nature centers to close temporarily March 14- April 5.

Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan has canceled their High School Career Exposure event at Ultimate Soccer Arenas and the Business Hall of Fame event at the Fillmore, both scheduled for March 12.

Kresge Arts in Detroit and The Kresge Foundation have postponed the April 10 celebration of 2020 Kresge Eminent Artist Marie Woo that was scheduled in Detroit.

Livonia Town Hall Luncheon and Lecture at St. Mary’s Cultural Center for March 18 has been canceled.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard Fundraiser Event, scheduled for March 25, is canceled.

Marche du Nain Rouge scheduled for March 22 in Detroit’s Cass Corridor has been canceled.

Mash Gallery, has temporarily closed until further notice. During this time, the gallery will open by appointment only.

MFA Thesis Exhibition opening reception scheduled for March 13 in Ann Arbor has been canceled. The exhibition will be open during regular gallery hours.

Midwest Fly Fishing Expo scheduled for March 14-15 at Macomb Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren has been canceled.

Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote kick-off rally in Detroit, March 27

Michigan Career and Technical Institute, all programs will be canceled/postponed March 16-April 5.

Michigan Flyer-AirRide, will suspend services March 16-April 16.

Michigan Poetry Out Loud State Finals, scheduled for March 13-14 in Lansing, is postponed.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross has canceled its March 21 event at Ford Field.

Monster Jam scheduled for March 25-26 at Ford Field in Detroit has been postponed until July 25-26. Seat and section locations will remain the same.

MotorCity Casino Hotel, Sound Board concerts will be rescheduled; Butler Lounge, D.Tour Spa, Assembly Line Buffet and bars at the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino are closed; Iridescence and Lobby Bar will close March 16.

Northville Art House has rescheduled the Young Artist Juried Art Fair, originally set for March 14 to May 9 at First Presbyterian Church of Northville.

Riverkeeper Dinner, scheduled for March 28, is postponed.

Solanus Casey Center to close indefinitely effective March 13.

Stay & Play Social Club, postponed all leagues until the end of March.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 15 in Detroit has been canceled.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled March 14 in Royal Oak, is canceled.

Taste of Idlewild, scheduled March 24, is canceled.

The Book Beat in Oak Park has canceled bookstore events for March.

“The Devil Next Door” with Eli Gabay, scheduled March 15 at the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills, is postponed.

The DIA is suspending operations until April 13, canceling daily tours, school field trips and Drop-in art-making.

The Henry Ford closing all public venues effective March 12 through at least March 18. This includes Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour, the Giant Screen Experience and the Benson Ford Research Center.

The War Memorial campus will be closed through March 20.

Troy Senior Expo scheduled for March 17 at the Troy Community Center has been canceled.

Wasserman Projects’ opening reception of their Spring 2020 Exhibitions featuring Dorota & Steve Coy’s — The Five Realms, and Adrian Wong’s — Tiles, Grates, Poles, Rocks, Plants, and Veggies scheduled for March 13 has been canceled.

Wayne County Treasurer Office, has announced the closure to the public of Treasury offices March 16-April 3. A decision will be made when to reopen to the public.

Yankee Air Museum in Belleville is closed until at least March 18.