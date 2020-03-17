Filed Under:coronavirus in michigan, Donald Trump, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan, Twitter

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer took aim at President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response Monday.

In an interview, Whitmer said the President and Federal Government must take more action.

President Trump responded on Twitter Tuesday, saying “We are pushing for her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan!”

Whitmer did fire back saying “Attack tweets won’t solve this crisis. But swift and clear guidance, tests, personal protective equipment, and resources would.”

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply