MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer took aim at President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response Monday.
In an interview, Whitmer said the President and Federal Government must take more action.
Now that I’ve got your attention, Mr. President – attack tweets won’t solve this crisis. But swift and clear guidance, tests, personal protective equipment, and resources would.
FYI – here’s what I’ve done so far ⬇️ https://t.co/LZkN0U490p
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 17, 2020
President Trump responded on Twitter Tuesday, saying “We are pushing for her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan!”
Whitmer did fire back saying “Attack tweets won’t solve this crisis. But swift and clear guidance, tests, personal protective equipment, and resources would.”
